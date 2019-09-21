Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

