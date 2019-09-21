SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $337.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00733644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011626 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,801,541 coins and its circulating supply is 55,624,212 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.