Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

