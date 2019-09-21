Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,188,931 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 706,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,837,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 383,202 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 234,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 5,714,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

