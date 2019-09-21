SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of RWX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 335,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,313. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

