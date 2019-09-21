SRCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $74,786.00 and $172.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00210576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.01218912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020948 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

