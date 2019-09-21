SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 361,847 Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,000. Talend comprises 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 5,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,776. Talend SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of -0.12.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLND shares. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

