StableUSD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $114,862.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.01220745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018629 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020986 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,746,091 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

