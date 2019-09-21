Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.55. 15,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $712.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,215,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 517,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,398,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 218,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

