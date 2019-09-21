Starbase (STAR) Tops One Day Volume of $2,326.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $401,804.00 and $2,326.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

