Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 9,951,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,273. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

