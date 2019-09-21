Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,750,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,475,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 186,236 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,247.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

STWD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. 2,042,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

