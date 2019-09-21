SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $72,651.00 and $695.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013591 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003614 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

