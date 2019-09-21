Stemline Therapeutics’ (STML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $489.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $710,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 237,768 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

