Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Workday stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,726. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $50,008,474.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $30,049,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,038,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,615,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

