Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 276,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

