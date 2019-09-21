Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE SERV traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 883,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.