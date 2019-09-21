Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. 8,918,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

