Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $872,323,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,927,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,034,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,008,000 after buying an additional 266,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. 1,117,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

