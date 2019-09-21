Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $985,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after acquiring an additional 450,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,568 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 39,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,548. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.02.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.