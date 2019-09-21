Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,353 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,448. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

