Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $38,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,401.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Yen purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

