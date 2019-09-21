Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,566. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

