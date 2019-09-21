Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 64,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,776. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $1,408,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,873,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,565. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

