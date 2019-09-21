Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,471 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,910,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 2,484,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,587,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,176,434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 1,132,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,307. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

