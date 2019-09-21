Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.84. The firm has a market cap of $333.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

