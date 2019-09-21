Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 128.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

