Summit Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 3.0% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

