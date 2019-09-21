Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for 3.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.45% of HUYA worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 4,642,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,971,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $23,289,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $20,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,626. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 278.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

