Tael (WABI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,980.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Tael has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $212,980.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges including $5.22, $4.92, $119.16 and $18.11. In the last week, Tael has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.05459936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027843 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,096,688 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $7.20, $24.72, $45.75, $119.16, $4.92, $62.56, $10.00, $6.32, $13.96, $18.11 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

