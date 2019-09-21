Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,741,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,393,000 after purchasing an additional 722,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after buying an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,653.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after buying an additional 537,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $32,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. 7,202,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,318. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

