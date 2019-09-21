Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Beyondspring makes up approximately 3.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyondspring were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 67,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.31. Beyondspring Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

