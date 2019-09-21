Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of Teekay Tankers worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 964,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 1,031,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,882. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

