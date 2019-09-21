TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,700 Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $277,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,487 shares of company stock valued at $29,069,103 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 293,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.41 and a beta of 1.31. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

