Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. 5,643,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,814. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

