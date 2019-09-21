ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,870.68 or 0.18669710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $162.16 million and approximately $204,702.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

