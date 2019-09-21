TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 464,550 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,550 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,047. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

