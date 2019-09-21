TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 232.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,998,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 8,725,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

