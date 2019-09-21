TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $9.83 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $642,000.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01224690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018268 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

