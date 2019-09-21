Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 4,168 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after acquiring an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.2% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,072,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 731,172 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

