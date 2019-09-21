Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 850,500 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 76,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 532,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 145,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director Karen Berriman Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $348,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $82.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.19%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

