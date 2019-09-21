Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $759,000 Stock Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of SM Energy worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,200,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,349. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 2.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

