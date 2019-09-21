Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $993.93 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597,882 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 6.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 6.80% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $993,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE MMP traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

