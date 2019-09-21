Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.16% of WPX Energy worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 178,083 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

WPX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 9,768,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.