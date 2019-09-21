Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 764,147 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,965,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 764,147 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners makes up about 3.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 9.84% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $475,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,478 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,607 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,252 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 1,798,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

