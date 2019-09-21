Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,183 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,911,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

HYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.48. 22,881,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,049,049. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

