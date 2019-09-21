Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 330 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Oshkosh by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. 1,111,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

