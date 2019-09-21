Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $325,000 Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 500.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 64,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,736. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $109.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.