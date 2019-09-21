Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 208.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,382,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,663,000 after acquiring an additional 873,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 839,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 374,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.29. 489,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

