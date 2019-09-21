Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,231 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

